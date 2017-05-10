Bay County Looking To Improve Broadband Service
By John Hall
|
May 10, 2017 @ 2:21 AM

Bay County officials hope a local Connect Michigan Committee being formed can address slow or non-existent broadband service.

The committee will be chaired by County Commissioner Michael Duranczyk who’s looking for the public to get involved.

Duranczyk added people with business, agricultural or a communications background would be welcomed.

He says once problem areas are identified, the goal would be to persuade a  service provider to make upgrades which would help both businesses and students.

Duranczyk’s e-mail and phone number can be accessed through the County web site at Bay County-mi.gov.

