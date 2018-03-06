Bay County Hoping To Provide Support For Planned Veterans Learning Center In Bay City

Supporters of a proposed Maker’s Space and Learning Center for Bay City area veterans are hopeful money can be made available for the project at next Tuesday’s Bay County Board of Commissioners meeting.

County Executive Jim Barcia said after the Board’s Ways and Means Committee session Tuesday that he’s optimistic.

Plans call for enhanced training to open up job opportunities along with counseling.

Barcia added those involved including the Bay Veterans Foundation are working to clarify provisions opening the door for $75,000 this year and another $75,000 next year to be provided for the project from the County’s Veterans Millage fund.

Backers hope to have the former “Wings and Things” building on Madison in Bay City open by late this summer.