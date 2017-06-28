Bay County Hoping For Disaster Declaration As Clean Up Effort Continues
By John Hall
|
Jun 28, 2017 @ 1:29 AM
Children use boat in flooded yard in Bay City

Bay County officials are hoping for a disaster declaration from Governor Rick Snyder after sending in the request earlier this week.

County Executive Jim Barcia says there’s been significant damage, especially around and north of Kawkawlin where residents face difficult conditions.

Barcia added parts of Bay City have also been hard hit.

Barcia warned residents, especially children, to stay away from lingering flood waters that are likely contaminated with both human and animal waste.

For more flood related information, including reporting property damage, go to bay county-m-i. gov and follow the links.

