Bay County Historical Museum Board Acts On River Of Time Controversy

No Nazi or German re-enactors will be back to participate in the 2018 Bay City River of Time.

The Bay County Historical Society Museum Board of Directors settled the issue during a meeting Friday.

Controversy erupted the previous Sunday when a group of re-enactors displayed a German flag with a Nazi swastika, although they had been told by event organizers not to do so.

A photo of those smiling re-enactors ended up on Facebook with many calling it inappropriate and repugnant.

Museum Director Mike Bacigalupo acknowledged to WNEM TV-5 that others criticized them for banning the re-enactors who like many from different eras sought to bring history to life.

But Bacigalupo said the board had to think of the community as a whole.

He added River of Time will look at other ways to show the history of different armed forces units when the event returns September 28th through the 30th of 2018.