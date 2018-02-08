Bay County Health Department Advises Precautions Against Norovirus

The Bay County Health Department is encouraging residents to practice good hand washing techniques to help stop a countywide increase in Norovirus cases. They say you should pay special attention if you work in a daycare center, school or nursing home, as the virus can spread quickly in these types of settings.

Norovirus is sometimes called “stomach flu,” but is not related to influenza–which is a respiratory viral illness. Noroviruses can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramping and lowgrade fever. They can be spread through hand to mouth contact, direct person-to-person contact, or by contact with contaminated objects or surfaces.

The health department says handwashing is the best way to prevent the spread of Noroviruses, and should be done several times a day using friction for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Contaminated surfaces and objects can be disinfected with a bleach and water solution. Visit the Bay County Health Department website for more information: http://www.baycounty-mi.gov/Health/NorovirusAwareness.aspx