Bay County Golf Course To See Upgrades Soon
By John Hall
Jun 12, 2018 @ 8:13 PM

Upgrades to the Bay County Golf Course are coming as part of a plan to provide soil cover for the deactivated Consumers Energy Karn-Weadock complex in Essexville.

The County Board of Commissioners approved the  proposal Tuesday allowing Midland based Fisher Contracting to excavate roughly  104,000 cubic yards of clay based soil from part of the course not used by golfers.

County Executive Jim Barcia says Fisher will develop a pond from the hole it digs with the water used to irrigate the course.

Fisher will also improve tiling and landscaping to stop recurring flooding that’s been a problem on several holes after rain storms.

Barcia added Fisher will pay $1  per cubic yard with the money helping to repair or purchase golf course equipment.

He’s hoping work can start by August once Fisher gets the go-ahead from the state to proceed with the digging.

 

