Bay County Executive Look Back On The Year Past And Forward To 2018

It turned out to be an eventful first year in office for Bay County Executive Jim Barcia.

Highlights included working with concerned advocates to improve best practices at Animal Control and finding more adoptive homes for dogs and cats while greatly reducing euthanasia rates.

Other signs of progress included upgrades to the County Golf Course and maintaining tax capture revenue for the Valley Center Technology Park on Mackinaw Road and US-10 in Monitor Township, allowing it to attract companies providing high wage jobs for the community.

Barcia vowed to keep pushing to attract more businesses to Bay County in 2018 while working to improve health care for residents.