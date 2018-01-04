Bay County Executive Issues Line Item Veto On Budgeted Fee Increases

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia has issued a line item veto of what he called across the board fee increases adopted by the County Commission as part of the 2018 budget.

Barcia explained the fees impacted areas ranging from the Civic Arena and Golf Course to the Clerk’s Office.

Barcia says his department heads never asked the Commission for fee hikes and that rejecting the fees won’t impact the budget since there was no line item set aside for anticipated revenues from those higher fees.

A vote on a possible veto override is expected at Tuesday’s full board meeting.