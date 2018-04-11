Bay County Executive Hoping For More Growth In Property Values

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia is hopeful that property values can start to grow after years of decline brought about by the Great Recession.

Barcia spoke after the County Board of Commissioners accepted an Equalization report for 2018 Tuesday showing about a 2% two growth rate.

He vowed to work with companies both within and outside the community to increase their level of investment.

Barcia added he hopes to hear more from the economic development group Bay Future when they present their annual report today (Wednesday) between 11 and One at the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Bay City.