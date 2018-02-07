Bay County Executive Hopeful On Finding A Solution For Addressing Bay City’s Bridges

Finding a long term solution for dealing with Bay City’s bridges, including either maintenance or building a new structure, remains a top concern for leaders both in the city and in Bay County as well.

County Executive Jim Barica says when it comes to financing help will likely be needed from state or federal sources.

Barcia called recent meetings involving the County and city to discuss bridge related issues very productive with input likely to be sought from County residents as well as those living within the city limits about handling the bridge question.