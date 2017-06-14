Bay County Executive Encourages Bay City’s Involvement In County Land Bank

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia is encouraging Bay City to play an active role in the County Land Bank while City Commissioners debate how much to contribute as part of the proposed city budget.

Barcia added refurbishing housing will boost property values, attract new families and businesses and help keep young people in the area.

He says a strong partnership with the city is needed.

Barcia explained the County is willing to contribute $100,000 through its Tax Delinquent Fund for the Land Bank.

The County has also borrowed another $125,000 to establish a Revolving Loan Fund which would be replenished as properties are sold to individual home owners.

To learn more about the Land Bank, contact the Bay County Treasurer’s Office.