Bay County Encouraging Votes In On-Line Contest To Upgrade Animal Shelter

A state wide on line contest running through June 29th could result in $5,000 for Bay County to upgrade its Animal Control shelter.

Independent Bank is providing the sponsorship and financing of the contest.

County Administrative Services Director Debbie Russell who oversees Animal Control says the shelter could use internal upgrades to make the building on Bay City’s east side quieter and less stressful, especially for cats.

Russell added Bay County is working hard to boost the save rate in the shelter to at least 92 % as it adopts more best practices.

People can vote every 24 hours in the contest by going to the county home page at bay county-mi.gov and following the link.