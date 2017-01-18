Bay County Division On Aging To Separate From Health Department

Bay County’s Division On Aging will separate from the County Health Department and become an independent operation under the supervision of County Executive Jim Barcia who will soon name a director.

The County Board of Commissioners approved the change after a public hearing and vote at a special board meeting Tuesday. Board Chairman Tom Herek explained the move will allow officials to enhance senior related programs like health and nutrition.

Herek added the Bay County Health Department can now focus more attention on problems like addressing the epidemic involving heroin and prescription drugs while improving water quality.