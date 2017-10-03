Bay County Considering Joining Lawsuit Against Big Pharmaceutical Firms

Bay County Executive Jim Barcia says the County could become part of a class action lawsuit againat the major pharmaceutical companies for over-production of highly addictive drugs like oxycontin which can lead to heroin abuse.

Barcia who’s a board member for the County Executives of America which is leading the litigation effort to be handled by the same New York law firm that took on Big Tobacco says the big drug-makers have much to answer for.

He says the opioid crisis has taken its toll both locally and nationwide.

Barcia is anticipating a favorable vote from the County Board of Commissioners next month to join in the case which would not cost the County anything, but would leave the County in line for potential settlement money.

Barcia also presented the proposed 2018 County budget to the Commission Tuesday for its review.

A Board vote is expected by early to mid-December prior to the start of the new County fiscal year January First.