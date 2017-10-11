Bay County Commissioners Getting Into Budget Review Mode

The proposed 2018 Bay County budget is about $140,000,000 overall or $3,000,000 more than this year with a general fund of $36,800,000, up from $35,600,000 this year.

County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom Herek says part of the increase is due to pay raises for employees who had seen no increase in their salaries for nearly a decade.

Herek adds other positive signs for the budget include a slight uptick in property tax revenue and completion of various capital improvement projects already paid for like an upgraded 9-1-1 phone system.

He spoke Tuesday following the first of what will be several public hearings on the budget proposal.

A final vote on the 2018 budget is expected by early December in time for the start of the new County fiscal year on January First.