Bay County Commissioners Adopt 2018 Budget Despite County Executive’s Reservations

A balanced 2018 budget has been adopted by the Bay County Board of Commissioners that’s worth around $140,000,000 overall, including a $30,000,000 general fund.

County Executive Jim Barcia expressed disappointment Tuesday that Commissioners largely ignored his requests for various equipment and personnel needs.

Barcia vowed to keep a close eye on the new budget which takes effect January First and request adjustments as needed, but promised not to issue a veto saying that would be too disruptive so late in the process.

Barcia says he’ll start budget planning earlier next year, including possible budget hearings where both he and the Commission might have a better chance to reach common ground.