Bay County Commission Committee Approves Personnel Adjustments

Revisions in work force levels of various Bay County departments were approved by the Board of Commissioners Personnel and Human Services Committee Tuesday.

County Executive Jim Barcia says that includes the addition of a Sheriff’s Sargent to the Jail staff plus single new positions at both the Juvenile Home and Gypsy Moth Suppression Program.

Seasonal vacancies will also be filled in the Recreation plus Building and Grounds Departments.

All the work force adjustments are to be adopted by the full board next month.