Grants to Support Summer Recreation, Fire Departments in Bay County
By John Hall
|
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:57 AM

Summer recreation programs for boys and girls will once again be offered in Bay County this year, following a vote by the County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. Board Chairman Tom Herek said activities will be offered at a number of venues, including the County Community Center in Bay City, plus Boys and Girls Club sites in Essexville, Pinconning and Bay City.

The Commission also passed a proposal to apply for federal assistance to firefighter grant money to pay for updated pagers and related programming software. The request is worth nearly $151,000 with a local match of about $14,000.

