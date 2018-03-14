Grants to Support Summer Recreation, Fire Departments in Bay County

Summer recreation programs for boys and girls will once again be offered in Bay County this year, following a vote by the County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. Board Chairman Tom Herek said activities will be offered at a number of venues, including the County Community Center in Bay City, plus Boys and Girls Club sites in Essexville, Pinconning and Bay City.

The Commission also passed a proposal to apply for federal assistance to firefighter grant money to pay for updated pagers and related programming software. The request is worth nearly $151,000 with a local match of about $14,000.