Bay County Board Hears Positive News On Health Care And Cost Savings

Bay County administrators reported to the Board of Commissioners Tuesday that great strides are being made when it comes to serving potentially at-

risk populations while managing to also reduce health care costs.

The three year old Bay Community Health Clinic is helping people with multiple chronic conditions like diabetes and hyper-tension who don’t normally have access to a primary care provider or specialist.

That’s translated into a 43 % decrease in people the clinic has targeted making unnecessary trips to local hospital emergency rooms.

Meanwhile the County’s employee wellness center has been universally welcomed for its fast, professional service for workers and their families.

Savings on co-pay costs at the Center have amounted to roughly $154,000 since 2014.