Bay County To Become Part of Potential Lawsuit Against Big Drug Companies

The Bay County Board of Commissioners gave the go-ahead for the County to become part of a potential class action lawsuit against the seven biggest pharmaceutical companies in America to try to recoup costs tied to fighting the opioid epidemic.

County Executive Jim Barcia says over manufacturing and over prescribing of pain medication has led to innumerable addiction cases and deaths.

Barcia added this particular legal initiative is being led by the County Executives Association of America of which he’s a member and also involved in their Opioid Task Force.

He noted getting involved in the case won’t cost Bay County anything, but could lead to compensation for things like medical or law enforcement expenses.