Bay County Beaches Closed
By Ann Williams
|
Aug 4, 2017 @ 4:06 PM

Bacteria levels found in surface water samples that exceeded state standards for full body contact recreational activities like swimming have prompted the Bay County Health Department to issue beach closure notices. They’re for the Bay City State Recreation Area and South Linwood Beaches. Those samples were collected Thursday.

Health Department officials say the closure notices for the South Linwood and Bay City State Recreation Area beaches will be lifted once bacteria levels again comply with Michigan’s water quality benchmarks.

