Bay County Authorities Dispatched On Saginaw Bay Ice Rescues

With overnight temperatures in the upper 40’s and a Thursday high of 54, authorities are warning people to stay off the Saginaw Bay ice.

Kawkawlin Township firefighters, assisted by Pinconning-Fraser firefighters, rescued two people about 7:30-Wednesday night, after their vehicle sank in open water two miles off shore from Linwood Road. While crews were on the scene, another man was reported missing and found a short time later.

About 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Pinconning-Fraser firefighters called Kawkawlin fire crews for help locating a missing man off Erickson Road.

The U. S. Coast Guard said the warmer temperatures are creating unstable ice on all the Great Lakes, bordering Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The Coast Guard recommends the acronym of I.C.E. or Information, Clothing and Equipment before going on the ice.

You should get the right information on weather and ice conditions, wear proper clothing to avoid hypothermia and have a marine radio, personal locator beacon and life jacket. It’s also recommended to have screwdrivers or ice picks to help you crawl back on the ice. Another tip is never go out on the ice alone and keep space between you and others in your party.

People should also let someone know where on the ice you’re going and when you plan to return so authorities have a general idea of where to search for overdue people.