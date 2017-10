Bay County Sheriff detectives are waiting for autopsies on Tuesday to determine the cause of death for a Linwood area couple. A daughter discovered her parents dead in their home on Lebourdais Road, east of Huron Road, just before noon, Friday.

Technicians from the Michigan State Police crime lab were on the scene in Kawkawlin Township, south of Linwood, for several hours.

Bay County Sheriff investigators have not released any names or other details.