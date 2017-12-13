Bay County Announces Withdrawing Of Park Name Change And Hunting Expansion Tied To It

Bay County has withdrawn a request to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission to change the name of the Bay City State Recreation Area in

Bangor Township back to Bay City State Park.

County Executive Jim Barcia called the decision announced Tuesday disappointing, given its backing by many community organizations.

But Barcia says it also means the withdrawing of a proposal tied to the re-naming by the Department of Natural Resources that would have expanded the hunting area around the park.

Barcia noted that sparked virtually universal public condemnation while raising fears for visitor safety and less park usage.

Barcia vowed the County will continue to pursue park upgrades to attract both area residents and visitors from outside the Great Lakes Bay region.