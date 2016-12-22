Bay County Adopts 2017 Budget

The Bay County Board of Commissioners formally approved the 2017 budget Wednesday worth some $132 million overall including a $35 million general fund.

Highlights include pay raises for county employees of 5% over three years while maintaining $50,000 in financial support for the Bay Future economic development group.

Bay County also earmarked $25,000  to help build tennis courts on the site of the former Jefferson Elementary School along Park in Bay City. That followed a four-four tie vote by Bay City Commissioners on the same issue Monday with one commissioner absent due to illness.

