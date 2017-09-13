Bay County 2016 Budget Audit Gets Highest Marks

Bay County’s budget audit for 2016 received high marks from the Saginaw based Rehmann Group.

County Executive Jim Barcia says the Finance Department staff deserves a lot of credit for its accounting practices that resulted in the highest possible rating.

He added the key to the County’s prosperity going forward will be to continue working hard to attract new investment that will provide good high paying jobs to keep residents in the community.

Barcia pointed to recent investment activity in Williams Township by Dow Chemical and others calling that a good sign for the future.