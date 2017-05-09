Bay City Willing To Work Toward More Housing Demolitions Within City Limits

Bay City Manager Rick Finn is hoping to increase the demolition rate for blighted and run down homes in the community during the new fiscal year starting July First.

Finn explained about 15 to 20 homes have been torn down on average in recent years.

He’d like to see that jump to perhaps 30 to 40 homes.

Finn added the city is willing to commit roughly $100,000 and is hoping for support from both Bay County and the County Land Bank.

Finn spoke as City Commissioners continued their review of the proposed 2017-18 budget Monday night.

The Commission still needs to go over the water, sewer and sanitation departments prior to their formal vote of adoption for the budget.