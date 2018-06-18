Bay City Water Rates Going Up
By John Hall
|
Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:54 PM
Dana Muscott

Rates for the average Bay City water customer will increase by roughly $5 a month beginning August First following a five to three vote by City Commissioners Monday.

The Commission heard complaints from several residents who say the rate hike will only accelerate the number of people leaving the city for cheaper utility rates in neighboring communities.

City Manager Dana Muscott says the city did not have the money and had no choice but to pass on  a rate hike of 68 cents per unit authorized by the County Water Authority.

That’s a board consisting of representatives from communities all over Bay County including the city established in conjunction with the new water treatment plant.

That’s overseen by the County Department of Water and Sewer which is part of the County Road Commission.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bridge Study To Give Bay City Long Term Options More Provisional Medical Pot Licenses Approved By Bay City Commissioners Saginaw City Leaders Learn How Your 911 Calls Are Handled Saginaw City Council Approves Plan To Assist In Rehabilitating Downtown Building Petition Language Approved for Saginaw School Board Recall Bridgeport Township Offices Are Relocating
Comments