Bay City Votes To Amend Agreement With Hampton Township Regarding Aerial Fire Truck

Bay City Commissioners unanimously approved a change to an intergovernmental agreement with Hampton Township Monday night covering the purchase, maintenance and annual testing of an aerial fire truck.

Bay City Manager Rick Finn explained the length of the term was shortened from 20 years to 10 as part of an effort to enhance the financing.

Finn added the city will pay three quarters of the estimated One Million dollar cost with the Township covering the remainder.

Finn estimates the vehicle should be on hand by either late this year or early next year.

He added the Township board would also act to amend the agreement as well.