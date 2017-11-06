Bay City Voters To Elect Five City Commissioners, Decide If City Charter Needs Revision

While only five of Bay City’s nine wards have elections for city commissioner, voters in all nine wards have two questions on Tuesday’s ballot.

Voters in the odd numbered wards will elect a commissioner. There are contested races in the 1st, 3rd and 5th Wards. Candidates in the 7th and 9th Wards are unopposed.

One question is a millage renewal for the Bay County Medical Care Facility. The millage is not more than 0.75 mills or 75 cents per $1,000 of property valuatrion.

The other question asks voters if they want a special commission to modernize the city’s charter. The charter was last revised in 1997, but requires asking voters to consider possible revision after 10 general elections or every 20-years.

Voters will also elect nine at large members of a the commission if voters decide to revise the charter. Four people have registered as candidates on the ballot and another 18 people have filed as write-in candidates.

Candidates on the ballot include Thomas A. Baird, Kristen McDonald Rivet, Carrie Sepeda and Nicholas H Shaffer.

The write in candidates include Randy Badgerow, Stephen Brown, Alexander Jameson Dewitt, Terry Kelly, Douglas Allen Rise, Donald Tilley, Robert W. Snyder, Frank Starkweather, Mary L. Donnelly, Michael Wooley, Bruce Falcon, Chris Shannon, Elizabeth L. Peters, Douglas Sommer, Patricia A. Kuhn, Michael J. Kuhn, Sherry Trudeau and Robert J. Redmond.

Voters choosing a write in candidate must write the candidate’s complete name on your ballot.