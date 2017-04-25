Bay City Teachers To Receive Pay Raises

Bay City school board trustees ratified a contract with the Bay City Education Association Monday covering the tail end of the current school year and next year as well.

The deal with the teachers includes two step increases plus two separate $500 cash payments.

In all, the agreement will cost the district a little over $2,200,000.

Bay City teachers have been asking for pay raises for a number of months as their current salary situation has been prompting some to either leave for other districts or retire from the profession altogether.