Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Race is About Community

Bay City’s 45th annual St. Patrick’s Day race is gearing up to be one of the biggest yet.

Sponsored by the Catholic Federal Credit Union, the race takes place March 17 and 18 and features a 5 K run and a 5 K walk, an 8 K run, a Leprechaun Run for youth and the Irish Double, a combination 5 and 8 K run. Event organizer Tri To Finish managing partner and race director Andy Brady says there is even a race for people normally unable to run by being pushed by volunteers in “chariots.”

Last year’s event drew about seven thousand participants, making the race the largest in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Brady says they hope the race is a big boost to the local economy.

“We noticed that the local businesses were absent during this race. They were all closed. So we’re trying to get the local businesses to embrace [it]. But we have bigger plans, we want to grow this and bring people from the outside and bring business, commerce into town and use this as a stage to do so.”

Catholic Federal Credit Union is the premiere sponsor of the event. CFU Vice President of Community Affairs Bridget Staffileno says the race is more about community than it is about running.

“It’s not just about a running event or a walking event, it’s about a community event… It’s about the volunteers and the spectating and the memory making and showing off what a great community we live in.”

The race is presented by the Bay City Runner’s Club. It will be followed by the St. Patrick’s Day parade March 18 at 2:00 p.m. To register, visit this site.