Bay City Southwest Little League Gratefully Accepts American Legion Post 18 Donation
By John Hall
Jul 14, 2017 @ 11:08 PM

Bay City’s Southwest Little League team can keep its season going after receiving a $2,500 check from Bay City American Legion Post 18 Friday.

Post Commander Troy Stewart says he and his colleagues felt they had to do something after the theft of a safe in late June containing over $4,000 from the Little League office.

Stewart noted the American Legion is a strong supporter of youth sports.

He added the check will supplement other donations made through a Go Fund Me account set up by the Little League.

The Southwest team consisting of 11 year old All Star’s won its district and is getting ready to compete in a sectional tournament that could propel them to the State Championship competition.

 

