Bay City School Trustees Updating Board Bylaws

In reviewing bylaws for the Bay City School Board, Superintendent Doctor Steve Bigelow says trustees were unanimous on the compensation topic. While state law allows trustees to receive up to a $30 per diem for attending meetings, the board decided to continue its volunteer tradition of no pay. Trustees would be reimbursed for hotel, mileage and meal costs related to attending a state or national conference after receipts are submitted for approval.

Employee confidentiality is a major concern if trustees are able to check an employee’s personnel file. The district’s attorney, William Allsopp, said trustees could receive limited information about an employee during a closed session to determine if an employee would be disciplined or fired.

The Bay City board decided if someone has a complaint about a book or other material, the first step would be the building principal and the appeals to the district superintendent and then trustees.

The new bylaws will be up for final approval at their November meeting.