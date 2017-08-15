Bay City School District Superintendent Working On Long Range Financial Planning
By John Hall
|
Aug 15, 2017 @ 2:38 AM

Addressing the Bay City School District’s long term financing will  be a critical goal for new Superintendent Stephen Bigelow.

Bigelow says the district must be flexible to deal with any future scenario that  might arise.

Bigelow added the district must be able to take into account factors like employee health care costs plus birth rates and student  enrollment trends.

He’s hoping to present a formal blueprint to the school board later this fall following a discussion of the issue at Monday night’s regular monthly board meeting.

 

Related Content

Bay City Commissioners Discuss Solid Waste Program...
Old Saginaw Fairgrounds Could Be Transformed To Mu...
Saginaw Shooting Under Investigation
Missing Isabella County Man Found Safe
New Exhibit Opening At Saginaw Art Museum
Suspect Enters Guilty Plea To Midland County Murde...
Comments