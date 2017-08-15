Bay City School District Superintendent Working On Long Range Financial Planning

Addressing the Bay City School District’s long term financing will be a critical goal for new Superintendent Stephen Bigelow.

Bigelow says the district must be flexible to deal with any future scenario that might arise.

Bigelow added the district must be able to take into account factors like employee health care costs plus birth rates and student enrollment trends.

He’s hoping to present a formal blueprint to the school board later this fall following a discussion of the issue at Monday night’s regular monthly board meeting.