Bay City School District Superintendent Submits Resignation

Bay City School District Superintendent Janet Greif has announced her resignation to school board trustees, effective June 30th at the end of the current school year.

A letter submitted by Greif to the Board of Education Friday indicated she wished to seek out other opportunities in either the public or private sector.

The resignation would have to be approved by the board and could be dealt with, possibly in a special meeting later this week.

At least one board member, Thomas Baird, believes it to be in the best interests of the district to replace Greif as soon as possible.

Greif says she has administrative and curriculum issues that she would like to see through before leaving the district and promised to work closely with her successor for a smooth transition.

Greif had been less than two years into a three year contract set to expire June 30th, 2018 which was paying her an annual salary of $156,000 per year plus benefits.

Trustees voted to hire Greif as part of an overall effort to boost test scores and improve financial stability.