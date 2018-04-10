Bay City School District Superintendent Rated Effective And Earns Two Year Contract Extension
By John Hall
|
Apr 10, 2018 @ 1:52 AM
Supt. Stephen Bigelow

Bay City school board trustees announced a very positive first evaluation for Superintendent Stephen Bigelow Monday.

School board President Mark Zanotti says the district’s leader received an overall effective evaluation including 91 % for business and finance.

Zanotti added Bigelow received 82 % when it came to instructional leadership or curriculum.

Bigelow’s other marks included 87 % for staff relations, 88 % for governance and board relations and 94%  for community relations.

Zanotti believes board members made the right choice in selecting Bigelow who also received a two year extension, making his overall contract now five years in length but with no extra pay.

RELATED CONTENT

Midland Starts Planning For Next Year’s Budget Saginaw Township Board Acts On Ordinance Amendment For Cell Tower And Sewer Cleaning Contract Soaring Eagle Casino Offers New Features Bridgeport Township Office Building Closed To Assess Health Concerns Saginaw County Prosecutor Responds To Reported Verbal Attacks In Priest Sex Abuse Case Saginaw Area Priest Facing More Charges
Comments