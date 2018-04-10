Bay City School District Superintendent Rated Effective And Earns Two Year Contract Extension

Bay City school board trustees announced a very positive first evaluation for Superintendent Stephen Bigelow Monday.

School board President Mark Zanotti says the district’s leader received an overall effective evaluation including 91 % for business and finance.

Zanotti added Bigelow received 82 % when it came to instructional leadership or curriculum.

Bigelow’s other marks included 87 % for staff relations, 88 % for governance and board relations and 94% for community relations.

Zanotti believes board members made the right choice in selecting Bigelow who also received a two year extension, making his overall contract now five years in length but with no extra pay.