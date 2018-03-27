Bay City School District Proceeding With Data Warehouse Acquisition

Bay City school district teachers and administrators will soon be making use of a data warehouse to help improve students’ classroom achievement.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says the focus will be on helping students who may be struggling with their work.

Bigelow added about $45,000 will be utilized for the purchase which will come from the district’s federal at-risk money following approval of the plan by school board trustees Monday.

Bigelow explained perhaps the biggest challenge will involve finding the time and the on-going financing to pay for in-service training so those who need to can become proficient with the computer based system.

School board trustees also went behind closed doors with Bigelow to discuss his job evaluation which both sides predicted would be very positive.