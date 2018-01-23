Bay City School District Officials Delve Further Into Strategic Planning

Bay City school board trustees continued to delve into a strategic planning process for the years ahead Monday.

District Superintendent Stephen Bigelow believes there’s a solid foundation to build on with quality programs that can be improved along with the ability to get the word out to the public about those initiatives.

Bigelow added staff and the board brainstormed ideas including ways to improve things from budgeting to employee training and student achievement.

He’s also turned in his first self-evaluation to trustees since being hired last summer.

The board will soon provide its own assessment of how Bigelow is doing.

He described his relationship with the board as good and predicted it will continue to get better.

Bigelow promised that beginning this spring, he’s willing to offer tours to parents or individuals concerned about conditions at selected school buildings in order to dispel what he called myths or misconceptions surrounding them.