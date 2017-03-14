Bay City School Board Wants Earlier Start To Next School Year

Bay City school board trustees approved a recommendation Monday to apply to the state to start the next school year during the last week in August rather than the day after Labor Day as is now the case.

Board President Mark Zanotti believes parents and teachers will support the move and that by late August students are ready to get back in the classroom.

Zanotti is hoping to get a response back from the state in the next month or so.

The board also approved a contract for between $7,900 and $8,500 to have the Michigan Association of School Boards assist in the search for a new Superintendent to replace Janet Greif who’s leaving at the end of June after two years on the job.

Zanotti hopes a successor to Greif can be named by mid-May to allow for a transition period prior to that individual fully taking the reins of the job on July First.