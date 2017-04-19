Bay City School Board Trustees Review Proposed Budget And Popular Day Care Program

Bay City school district officials are pondering a number of variables as they prepare the proposed 2017-18 budget for formal adoption by the school board.

The district’s Director of Finance and Accounting Sarah DuFresne says one is how much foundation money per student will be provided by the state.

Another is whether or not the new Trump Administration decides to cut so-called Title Two money.

That’s used by local districts to pay for things like professional development for teachers, literacy training and school improvement activities.

All of those areas are important for districts like Bay City trying to boost student achievement.

DuFresne spoke after briefing the school board on some preliminary budget figures during their workshop session Tuesday.

A final board vote on the budget is required prior to the start of the district’s new fiscal year July First.

The Board also reviewed the very popular Day Care program that’s been active for over 25 years.

Nearly 375 children from birth through pre-school are hosted at four sites including the Forest Early Childhood Center and the Webster Childcare Center, both near Auburn, plus Mackenson and Kolb Elementary Schools.

Staff members use a variety of creative and imaginative programs to help students learn skills like writing and counting.

About 75 % of the students go on to the Bay City Public Schools