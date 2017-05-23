Bay City School Board Still Looking For New District Superintendent

The search for a new Bay City school district Superintendent goes on. Although impressed with all three finalists Monday evening, trustees eliminated Unionville-Sebawaing Superintendent George Rierson.

That left Capac Superintendent Stephen Bigelow and Curriculum Director Matthew Goebel from Hastings.

Trustees have been working with consultant Rich Ramsey from the Michigan Association of School Boards who explained both remaining hopefuls will come back for building site visits perhaps later this week.

The goal is to try to sway trustees toward a unanimous vote one way or the other.

Ramsey anticipates the school board scheduling another special meeting, possibly next week to try to take that final vote.

Current Superintendent Janet Greif is leaving after two years to pursue other professional opportunities with the first full day on the job for the new Superintendent scheduled for July First.