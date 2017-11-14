Bay City School Board Receives Successful Audit And Hears Of Progress On Tennis Courts

The Bay City school district’s fund balance has increased to approximately $6,000,000, according to findings in the audit for the 2016-17 school

year.

Superintendent Stephen Bigelow explained the fund balance added about $2,000,000 during the past year as reported by the local accounting firm of

Andrews, Hooper and Pavlik.

School board trustees were also informed Monday that the development of tennis courts on the site of the former Thomas Jefferson Elementary School along Park in Bay City will proceed.

Bay City school board President Mark Zanotti says word came from the local Tennis Association that’s been pushing for the project even after the city of Bay City would not provide matching financing.

Zanotti added the Association reached out to find financing and support from various alternative sources.