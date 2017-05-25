Bay City School Board Offers Superintendent’s Job To Capac Superintendent

Capac Community Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow has been offered the Bay City school district Superintendent’s job by Bay City trustees.

The 41 year old Bigelow and two other candidates went through two rounds of interviews prior to the board’s decision Thursday.

Board President Mark Zanotti believes Bigelow’s strengths will be in areas like leadership and curriculum.

Zanotti explained the transition process over the next few weeks will include a contract offer plus an introduction to the community.

Bigelow’s contract which is expected to be in the $140,000 to $160,000 range must be approved by the board before June 30th.

Bay City’s current Superintendent Janet Greif is leaving after two years on the job to pursue other development opportunities.