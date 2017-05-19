Bay City School Board Narrows Superintendent Candidate List From Five To Three

After two days of interviews Wednesday and Thursday, Bay City school board trustees have narrowed the list of candidates hoping to succeed outgoing Superintendent Janet Greif from five to three.

Board President Mark Zanotti says he’s pleased with the process thus far.

Zanotti added the hopefuls returning Monday evening for follow up presentations beginning at 5:30 P-M in the Administration Building on North Walnut include Hastings Area School System Curriculum Director Matthew Goebel .

The others are Capac Community Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow plus Unionville-Sebawaing Area Schools Superintendent George Rierson.

Zanotti hopes the board can agree on one of the contenders to replace Greif, perhaps prior to Memorial Day weekend.

That would allow for a transition period with Greif before her departure at the end of June as she pursues other career opportunities.