Bay City School Board Narrows List Of Superintendent Candidates

Bay City school board trustees have narrowed a list of over two dozen candidates to replace outgoing Superintendent Janet Greif to five for two days of interviews next week.

Candidates scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 P-M Wednesday May 17th include Capac Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow followed by Alpena Public Schools Director of Human Resources Justin Gluesing and then Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools Superintendent Joseph Perrera.

The two other interviews scheduled for 5:30 and 6:30 P-M Thursday May 18th are Hastings Public Schools Director of Curriculum and Instruction Matt Goebel followed by Bangor Township Superintendent Matt Schmidt.

The board will then narrow the field to two candidates for second interviews beginning at 5:30 P-M Monday May 22nd.

A location for the interviews had not initially been finalized.

Trustees hope Greif’s successor can be hired prior to Memorial Day weekend before starting July First.

Greif says she’s leaving to pursue other professional opportunities.