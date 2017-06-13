Bay City School Board Moving Forward On Proposed 2017-18 Budget
By John Hall
|
Jun 13, 2017 @ 1:54 AM

Bay City school board trustees held a budget hearing Monday to notify townships and cities within the district of tax levies for the  coming year.

Board President Mark Zanotti says the 2017-18 budget will be balanced, but with just a very slim reserve fund.

He says there’s concerns about keeping the budget balanced the following year, given student enrollment trends showing an average decline of around 100 a year or so for the last several years.

More adjustments to next year’s budget could occur prior to the start  of the new district fiscal year on July First.

