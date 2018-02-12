Bay City School Board Focusing On Budget Related Issues
By John Hall
|
Feb 12, 2018 @ 11:16 PM

Bay City school district Superintendent Stephen Bigelow says progress is being made to strengthen the budget.

Bigelow explained a second budget amendment adopted by school board trustees Monday left a fund balance of just over 6.1 % or the highest budgeted reserves in a number of years.

Bigelow called it a move in the right direction.

He added the board and administrators are moving ahead with a “Zero Based Budgeting” concept or budget planning that requires justification of every item going into the document that will guide the district through the 2018-19 school year.

