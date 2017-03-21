Bay City School Board Finalizing Timeline For New Superintendent Selection

Bay City school board trustees will maintain a rapid pace when it comes to finding a replacement for Superintendent Janet Greif who’s indicated she’s resigning in June after two years on the job.

Board President Mark Zanotti says applications are due by April 25th.

A screening to narrow the estimated 25 to 40 candidates down to six will occur in early May followed by two interview dates in the middle of that month.

Zanotti explained a final decision would follow later in May to allow for a transition period with Greif before fully taking over day to day operations July First.

Zanotti added the board’s consultant with the Michigan Association of School Boards will hold in-put sessions with staff and the public in the next couple of weeks to help draw up questions to ask the candidates.

There will also be an on-line survey on the district’s web site.