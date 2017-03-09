Bay City School Board Considering Rapid Timeline For Finding New Superintendent

Bay City school board trustees are expected to pursue an aggressive time line to fill the Superintendent’s job after Janet Greif recently submitted a resignation letter effective June 30th.

Board President Mark Zanotti spoke after the panel talked with a representative of the Michigan Association of School Boards during a work session Wednesday night.

Zanotti added plans call for a 10 week schedule with Greif’s replacement on board around mid-May followed by a transition period before officially taking charge of the district on July First.

A formal ratification of the time line is expected at Monday’s monthly board meeting.